Friends Of Murdered Mexican Teen Let Him Score Goal During His Funeral

Friends of a murdered teenager in Mexico pulled off an awesome move in a recent viral video.

Twitter user @jacobryanortiz tweeted a video of a group of boys kicking a soccer ball off of a casket and into a goal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He captioned the video, which has been viewed more than two million times since going up Sunday, “16-year-old boy was murdered in Mexico, and his friends took him to the place where they used to play soccer… and let him score one last goal. RIP.”

16-year-old boy was murdered in Mexico, and his friends took him to the place where they used to play soccer… and let him score one last goal. RIP. pic.twitter.com/kCxj5M0tQw — Jacob Ortiz (@jacobryanortiz) June 14, 2020

Damn, is it just me or is it very dusty in here right now? Excuse me while I go grab some tissues because that was an emotional ride.

I think we all need to find ourselves friends that would do something like that for us. Are you even friends if you don’t let your buddy score one more goal from the grave?

I’ve always heard stories about guys who drink a beer once a year at the graves of their buddies who died, and I’ve heard stories about ashes being put into gunpowder. I’ve got a big heart, and I’m a huge softie. For whatever reasons, that stuff has always seemed pretty damn cool to me.

Hell, when a seat was left open at the Final Four for Bo Ryan’s father after his passing, I thought that was one of the most touching moments I’d ever seen.

My friends will now be receiving interrogations about what their plans would be for my funeral. Anything less than a lot of alcohol, firearms and college football will be unacceptable.