MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred ‘Not Confident’ The Season Will Happen

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred isn’t optimistic about pro baseball happening in 2020.

The MLB is the league furthest away from returning during the coronavirus pandemic, and it seriously looks like a deal might not be reached between the owners and players. Even the man running the entire operation, who previously said games would happen, believes the season is at risk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m not confident. I think there’s real risk; and as long as there’s no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue,” Manfred told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg when asked if he was confident the season would happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brewers (@brewers) on Jun 15, 2020 at 7:51am PDT

Below is a live look at fans around the country upon hearing this news.

I seriously don’t understand how baseball has gotten to this point. On the surface, it’s almost like the players aren’t interested in coming back at all.

Honestly, if it’s about the money, I don’t really blame them. Playing a final contract year at a prorated rate is a bit absurd.

I fully support players doing whatever it takes to get all their money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Yelich (@christianyelich) on Mar 12, 2020 at 5:36pm PDT

At the same time, I understand fans not being happy with the fact baseball is seemingly dragging its feet on getting games underway.

I’m not even a big baseball guy, but it just doesn’t feel normal to have empty stadiums and players not doing anything.

It’s even worse when you consider the fact that every other major sports league is geared up to start playing again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Yelich (@christianyelich) on Mar 8, 2020 at 6:26pm PDT

We’ll see what happens, but things certainly aren’t looking good at all.