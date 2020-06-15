Brooklyn Jews Use Bolt Cutters To Override New York City Park Closure

Members of Brooklyn’s Jewish community used a pair of bolt cutters on Monday to cut the lock on Middleton Playground in Brooklyn, according to footage posted by NYC Scanner.

A heavily Jewish community’s nearby entrance to the park had been welded shut Monday morning. The city’s Parks & Recreation department then “unwelded” the gate and installed a linked chain and padlock.

“All playgrounds are closed across the City to keep our children safe,” a NYC parks spokesperson told the Daily Caller. “At this playground, a temporary measure was used to shut the playground after it was breached. It will be unwelded today and replaced with a lock.”

The lock, however, was cut, according to Twitter footage posted by NYC Scanner.

The park lock cut open with a bolt-cutter. pic.twitter.com/UZTFrQbQyg — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 15, 2020

NYC Scanner also posted footage of a woman criticizing the people who opening the park.

Things getting heated in #Williamsburg #Brooklyn when local resident furious that lock to park was broken to allow children to play. Thousands protest each day with approval of @NYCMayor, but 100 children can’t play in a park. pic.twitter.com/yNMxpZfG75 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 15, 2020

Thousands of demonstrators had taken to the Brooklyn park just one day before to rally in support of black transgender people, as protests sparked by the death of George Floyd last month continue across the country. (RELATED:De Blasio Warns Beachgoers Will ‘Be Taken Right Out Of The Water’ If They Try To Swim)

De Blasio and Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are facing a lawsuit from Catholic priests and Jewish congregants who accuse them of having a double standard on worship gatherings, which have been banned due to coronavirus restrictions, and social justice demonstrations, which have been encouraged.