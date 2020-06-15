O.J. Simpson Says The NFL Should Keep The Players In The Locker Room For The National Anthem

O.J. Simpson doesn’t think NFL players should be on the field for the national anthem.

The legendary NFL running back posted a Monday video on Twitter about how the national anthem debate, and he thinks he's found the solution.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Simpson thinks players should just be kept in the locker room when the anthem is played. While he admits the optics might not be great, it’s better than a circus.

Watch him break down his thinking below.

Kneeling for the National Anthem was not about disrespecting the flag!!! pic.twitter.com/Kbp4oxmqA3 — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 15, 2020

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again for everyone. O.J. Simpson has become a shockingly rational voice on social media.

While I didn’t agree with everything he said in the video, his plan of keeping players in the locker room is a really good idea.

It pretty much removes the chance for the national anthem to turn into a gigantic political debate. Some college teams already keep guys in the locker room, and it doesn’t seem to be a problem.

It might not be the worst idea for the NFL to follow suit.

The last thing football fans want or need is for our favorite sport to get turned into a gigantic kneeling sideshow. If it’s going to be chaos, then just keep the guys in the locker room like Simpson suggested.

Again, he’s a shockingly refreshing and rational voice online.