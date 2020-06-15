Penn State And Wisconsin Will Open Up Campuses In The Fall

Penn State and Wisconsin will both be open for students in the fall.

The Nittany Lions announced Sunday that the campus would be open for students starting August 24. University of Wisconsin president Ray Cross also released a statement letting students know campuses would be open, according to Channel 3000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Penn State to resume in-person learning in fall semester:

This is another big step towards having football in the fall. Wisconsin and Penn State are two of the biggest schools in America.

They’re both Big 10 programs, and they both have outstanding athletic departments. If students are officially returning in the fall, then it’s a reason to celebrate.

If students can return in droves, be in classrooms together and party, then I see no reason why football can’t happen.

The fact students are returning in the fall makes me think both programs are confident they’ll be playing in the fall.

There have been a lot of updates along the way in the war against coronavirus, and campuses officially opening up is the next big step.

While I will cheer against PSU on the field, I stand with the Nittany Lions in opening back up. Now, let’s win this war!