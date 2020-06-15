‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ With Matthew McConaughey Is A Criminally Underrated Film

“The Lincoln Lawyer” might be the most underrated film of Matthew McConaughey’s career.

I had a little bit of free time Sunday night, and I stumbled across the 2011 film on Netflix. Naturally, I had to fire it up.

I’d seen it before, and remember it being really solid. I completely forgot just how damn good it is. The plot revolves around McConaughey being a rogue lawyer who takes on a client accused of trying to rape and potentially murder a woman.

On the surface it seems pretty cut and dry. Naturally, it’s a hell of a lot more complex once layers start getting pulled back.

I literally didn’t step away from my TV while watching last night. It’s just such an amazing movie. The whole thing keeps you on the edge of your seat after about the first 20 minutes are underway.

Not only that, McConaughey is just such a badass in the film, and we all know how big of a fan I am of his work.

You’ll be cheering for the bad guy to get it, you’ll be shocked at some of the twists and turns along the ride and you’ll be locked in the whole time.

If you haven’t already watched “The Lincoln Lawyer” with McConaughey and you need something to kill a little time, I suggest you fire it up ASAP!