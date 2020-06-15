Report: Trump To Rally With Tommy Tuberville In Jeff Sessions’ Hometown

President Donald Trump will host a rally with Republican Alabama Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville in Mobile, Alabama, next month, according to a report Monday from CNN.

The reported location of the rally is significant, because it will take place in the home town of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is competing with Tuberville for the nomination. The rally is expected to take place sometime early next month at Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles stadium, according to CNN, where Trump held one of the first major rallies of his political career in 2015. (RELATED: Trump Goes After Jeff Sessions Over Disappointing Senate Primary Performance)

Sessions appeared at that rally with Trump, and later became the first Republican senator to endorse Trump. However, Trump and Sessions’ relationship later soured due to Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s Russia probe, CNN reported. (RELATED: Jeff Sessions Calls For Ban On All Employment-Based Immigration During Coronavirus Crisis)

The president officially endorsed Tuberville in March after the former Auburn head football coach advanced to a runoff against Sessions.

“Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!” Trump wrote at the time.

The runoff was initially scheduled to take place in late March, but was postponed until July 14 after the coronavirus pandemic reached the U.S. The winner of the runoff will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who is one of two Democratic senators running for reelection in a state Trump won in 2016.