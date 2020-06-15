REMINDER: Weddings During The Football Season Should Be Illegal

Wedding season is underway, and that means it’s time to remember an important fact about the next six months.

There is never a reason in any situation to have a wedding during the football season. There isn't a single one that makes it acceptable.

Now, I understand most people view the traditional wedding season as starting in May and running through November. It changes a little bit depending on where you are and the weather, but your average American would agree to that timeline, which means we have a major problem as a society.

The fact that so many people think it’s okay to have Saturday weddings during the football season is nothing short of anti-America.

This country was founded on football. It’s what separates us from the rest of the uncivilized world, which is any country that doesn’t have the Super Bowl or play the college football national championship game.

Saturdays in the fall are meant for beer, the boys and reminding Jim Harbaugh that he’s a gigantic disappointment.

Asking your family and friends to set that aside for a wedding isn’t just dumb, it’s also incredibly selfish.

As a family member of mine who is deeply involved in the football community once said, you can schedule your wedding for the fall, but we won’t be there if you do.

I couldn’t agree with him more. Luckily, it’s only June, which means everyone with a fall wedding has plenty of time to move it up on the calendar or push it to summer 2021.

By keeping it on a Saturday in the fall, you’re just giving your family and closes friends a gigantic middle finger.

Don’t be one of those people. Have your ceremony in the fall like a civilized person.