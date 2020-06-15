Wisconsin Football Players Begin Conditioning And Strength Training

Monday is officially the first day of strength and conditioning for the Wisconsin Badgers football team.

Players started returning to campus June 8 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and June 15 is the first day of conditioning as we prepare for the 2020 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Strength and conditioning activities for the football team start of June 15th. pic.twitter.com/EvL1o2c3z2 — Bucky’s 5th Quarantine (@B5Q) June 8, 2020

The players are back, conditioning and strength training are underway and it’s our next step forward in this journey.

Expectations entering the 2020 campaign are absolutely through the roof. They’re gigantic right now, and I wouldn’t want them any other way.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic destroyed our spring schedule. We should have been practicing back in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

Because of the pandemic, the Badgers haven’t been able to do anything for months. Now, we’re officially underway with conditioning.

To quote the great Herb Brooks, “the legs feed the wolf.” That’s what conditioning is all about. Who wants to win the fourth quarter? Who is going to go the extra mile?

We have a long road ahead of us as we try to conquer the Big 10 this season. All I know is that I damn sure wouldn’t want to bet against Wisconsin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jun 12, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT

It’s going to be a fun year, and I see a ton of winning in our future. Go, Wisconsin, go!