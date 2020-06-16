The 2021 NFL Pro Bowl Will Be In Las Vegas

The 2021 NFL Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas.

The NFL announced the event slated for January 31 will head to Sin City and take place at the Raiders new home stadium.

The move comes after the NFL draft was supposed to happen there, but it was canceled because of coronavirus.

The biggest NFL stars are coming to Vegas. The 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon is heading to Las Vegas! MORE: https://t.co/8SX9iW33gd pic.twitter.com/vwjwvVYiAD — NFL (@NFL) June 16, 2020

Say whatever you want about Roger Goodell, but the NFL holding more and more events in Las Vegas is a genius move by the league.

Las Vegas is a paradise for degenerates like myself who are just looking to get into trouble. That’s what I’m all about, and Las Vegas can service all those needs.

You know who likes to gamble, get drunk and engage in some tomfoolery with their friends? Football fans. Football fans live for that kind of stuff.

In 2021, they’ll get the opportunity to flock to Las Vegas to engage in all sorts of degeneracy. While I hate the Pro Bowl as a game, I love the idea of football fans flooding Las Vegas for any reason possible.

The draft in Las Vegas was stolen from us, but I’ll take the Pro Bowl being there. It should never leave! Goodell should keep it in Las Vegas forever.