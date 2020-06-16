Atlanta Falcons Coach Dan Quinn Will Support Players Who Kneel During The National Anthem

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn will support players who refuse to stand during the national anthem.

Ever since Drew Brees’ comments about standing during the national anthem, protesting during the song has been front and center in the world of football. If players on the Falcons take a knee, Quinn will have their back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

“If and when the players choose to protest, in whatever way they choose, then like, hell yeah, I’ll support them in whatever they chose to do. Let’s get that out first,” Quinn told the media Monday when discussing potential anthem protests, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

#Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he’d support the players if they choose to kneel. “l’ll be with them,” Quinn said pic.twitter.com/4Jdkn8zFxN — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) June 15, 2020

As I’ve said before, I sure hope you guys are geared up and ready for absolute chaos during the 2020 season because we’re going to get it.

We’re going to have anarchy in the NFL during the 2020 season when it comes to anthem protests, and there’s just no way around it at this point.

Players are going to protest, coaches and executives will have to go on the record to defend/support it and fans won’t be happy.

It’s going to be like stepping into a time machine to a few years ago, but it’ll honestly probably be much worse.

I won’t be surprised if a majority of players kneel during the anthem in 2020.

Spoken/texted with many NFL officials, coaches, players and former players over the weekend. All saying the question, at least at this moment, isn’t whether black players will kneel. Question is, how many won’t? Only caveat is that the season is still a bit away. Things could — Jason Reid (@JReidESPN) June 8, 2020

It really is too bad because I like football a hell of a lot more when it doesn’t turn into a gigantic political debate. Unfortunately, we’re far past that point for the 2020 season.