Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard Clarifies Video With Coach Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State star running back Chuba Hubbard reiterated his desire to bring “change” after a video was released of Hubbard and head coach Mike Gundy Monday night.

“I will start by saying this; I was never wrong for saying what I said,” Hubbard wrote in a statement on his Twitter feed Tuesday. “I am a man, and I realized I should have went to him as a man face to face rather than on twitter. That’s my opinion. But I had to hold him accountable either way.”

Hubbard caused a social media firestorm Monday when he threatened to boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a One America News Network (OANN) shirt during a fishing trip.

Speculation even swirled about Gundy’s job security throughout the day Monday, but Hubbard and Gundy appeared to make up in a video posted to Hubbard’s Twitter feed. (RELATED: Oklahoma State Basketball Hit With One Year Postseason Ban)

In the video, Gundy and Hubbard both acknowledged the sensitive times we are living in and promised to work together to bring about change.

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Hubbard’s initial boycott threat was condemned in some circles as irrational and immature.

Chuba Hubbard is a mob-inducing moron. He mobilized a social media swarm against his own coach because he wore an @OANN T-SHIRT, attacking him just for supporting a media outlet. Gundy should have released him from the team—instead, like a coward, he bowed to the mob. Sick! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 16, 2020

Now Hubbard appears to have backed off his original threat, while making clear that he intends to continue to speak out about societal issues that he feels strongly about.

This is positive news and should come as a relief for an Oklahoma State program that looked to be in turmoil less than 24 hours ago. Hopefully all is well that ends well in Stillwater.