Danny Green Gets Engaged To Blair Bashen, Says He Had To Wait Until He Could ‘Afford’ The Right Ring

NBA star Danny Green is now engaged to his girlfriend Blair Bashen.

Green, who plays for the Lakers, posted two Instagram photos Monday of him popping the question, and he had a pretty funny caption. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He wrote in part, “Sorry it took so long babe! just wanted to be able to get you the ring you deserved and couldn’t afford it until now.”

First things first. Bashen certainly isn’t too hard on the eyes at all. In fact, she’s a very good looking woman.

It looks like Green certainly made the right call on that front.

Secondly, I sure hope Green is joking about not being able to afford the right ring until right now. That man has been straight paid for a very long time.

His career earnings in the NBA are somewhere in the range of $67 million. That should be more than enough to buy a nice ring.

As always, this is a pro-love publication and we love seeing couples take that step forward in their lives.

Props to Green for getting the job done. It certainly looks like he picked a winner.