Deion Sanders Talks About Almost Committing Suicide, Says He ‘Almost Did That Thing’

Deion Sanders came very close to committing suicide.

The former NFL and MLB star spoke with Antonio Brown about his suicidal thoughts back in the day, and he didn't hold back.

“I was suicidal, dog. I almost did that thing. I tried to do that thing because I couldn’t handle that,” Sanders explained to Antonio Brown about how expectations and living under the spotlight got to him.

You can watch his full comments below.

.@DeionSanders told @AB84 that he got lost in “Prime Time” during his career, hit rock bottom and became suicidal. Sanders is glad AB never got to that point and commends him for getting help. He is trying to help Brown back into the NFL @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/fLtmIqRS0b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2020

Obviously, Sanders was one of the most famous athletes to ever live. He was a superstar on the football field and the baseball field.

The man could do it all. He was a freak of nature human. He looked like a video game character more than a real person, and his play resembled that.

Yet, he clearly struggled with how to handle all the expectations that came along with that.

While most people might run from the darkest past of their pasts, Sanders is clearly speaking about it in hopes that it helps people.

Hopefully, Brown is listening because he needs all the help he can get as we’ve watched his NFL career implode in front of our eyes.

Hopefully, Sanders’ words inspire people to get help if they need it.