Elon Musk, Grimes’ Baby’s Legal Name Is Just As Bizarre As The Real Name

Elon Musk and Grimes’ newborn baby’s legal name was revealed after TMZ obtained the birth certificate.

The legal name is listed as X AE A-XII Musk, according to the report published by the outlet Tuesday. The legal name is slightly different, but still just as wild as the original, X Æ A-12.

Even though we have a legal name now, we still haven’t really figured out exactly how to pronounce the whole name. Grimes has revealed that part of the name is pronounced “Ex – Eye.” It’s unclear how the “A-12” portion of the name is supposed to be pronounced. (RELATED: Elon Musk And Grimes Still Haven’t Agreed On How To Pronounce Baby Name X Æ A-12)

Grimes revealed the new family refers to the newborn by the nickname “Little X,” according to an interview with Bloomberg.

Grimes has shared what each part of the name was inspired by on her social media.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent ????

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️???? metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

The X represents “the unknown variable” and “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).” The A-12 portion referred to a Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane. The A also references her favorite song “Archangel” and the 12 the year of the rat.

The whole name is so confusing and I have a feeling the boy will be nicknamed “X.” The whole name is just so complicated. However, his father is Elon Musk, so I doubt he’ll have that many issues growing up.