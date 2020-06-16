Despite Declining Ratings, 2020 Emmy Awards Still Happening With Jimmy Kimmel As The Host

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel announced he will be the host of the 72nd Emmy Awards taking place in September.

Kimmel shared the news on his Twitter account Tuesday.

I don’t know where or how or even why we are doing this, but we are and I am hosting it! The 72nd #Emmy Awards – Sunday, September 20th on @ABCNetwork @TelevisionAcad — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 16, 2020

Kimmel’s tweet raises a lot of really good questions. With coronavirus still a really big deal in the United States, it seems unlikely the Emmy Awards will be able to be held with a big audience. They’re likely to be held virtually and I don’t see that going too well considering the ratings for all major award shows have been on the decline. (RELATED: Emmy Awards Get Its Lowest Ratings Ever, Scores A 5.7 Rating Overnight)

Last year, the Emmy Awards received an overnight rating of 5.7, which means less than 6% of households with televisions watched the broadcast of the awards shows. The rating was the worst rating ever for the awards show.

People lost interest in award shows years ago, and until the organizations that hold them find a way to build up a new audience, I don’t think the viewers will be coming back. Especially if Kimmel is the host again. Maybe they would have a better shot at drawing in an audience if they had Ricky Gervais or Dave Chappelle be the host.