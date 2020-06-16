Biden Up 16% In Michigan Following Nationwide Protests Against Police Violence: Poll

President Donald Trump is trailing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Michigan by 16%, according to a poll conducted by Michigan polling firm EPIC-MRA.

The poll, which shows Biden leading Trump 55% to 39% among likely voters and was first reported by the Detroit Free Press, was conducted from May 31 to June 4 as protests continued over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, video showed.

The poll came two weeks after EPIC-MRA and the Detroit Free Press released a jointly commissioned poll showing Biden’s lead at 12% over the president, leading 53% to 41% among likely voters. (RELATED: Biden Leads Trump By 14 Points In CNN Poll)

“Things that happen in the news are what typically cause changes like this and the only thing you can point to that happened in the news was on June 1,” EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn told the Detroit Free Press, referring to Trump’s photo-op in front of St. John’s Church in D.C.

The poll is the latest to show Trump well behind Joe Biden in Michigan, a state that the president won by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2016. It was conducted among 600 likely voters and had a margin of error of +/- 4 points.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.