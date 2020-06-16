Legal Expert On Trump’s EO: ‘A Lot Of These Are Really Positive Steps In The Right Direction’

John Malcolm, Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government and Director of the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at The Heritage Foundation, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about President Donald Trump’s recent executive order, police reform and more.

President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday titled “Safe Policing for Safe Communities” in response to a new wave of protests following the death of George Floyd in May.

“I think developing best practices and credentialing is not a bad idea,” Malcolm said in response to one of the components in the president’s executive order. “It’s going to look at things like [the] use of force policies, de-escalation techniques, training, early warning systems for police officers who may be distressed.”

The executive order also includes information sharing and incentivizes co-responder programs.

“[President Trump] has asked the Attorney General to develop a system that is going to track adjudicated cases, fully adjudicated cases,” Malcolm added, “for police officers who were found to have used excessive force, that way you can’t allow bad officers to sort of leave one law enforcement agency and move on to another without anybody knowing.”

In addition to police officers responding to situations, “social workers will respond with them to hopefully de-escalate the situation.”

Overall, Malcolm believed that “a lot of these [components] are really positive steps in the right direction” and also discussed the Republican’s plan for a police reform bill, additional actions in the future and more. (RELATED: Professor Discusses Recent Police Killings, The ‘Heroes And Martyrs’ Of ‘Black Lives Matter’ Movement, Contemporary Mass Media)

