Keanu Reeves Auctioning Off A Date With Him, All Proceeds Going To Charity Helping Children With Cancer

Actor Keanu Reeves is auctioning off a Zoom date with just him in an effort to raise money for charity.

The proceeds will go to Camp Rainbow Gold, an organization helping out children who have been diagnosed with cancer and their families, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight. Reeves has been raising money and donating to charities since his sister battled leukemia, the outlet reported.

The bidding for the reportedly sits at $16,300 currently and the auction doesn’t close until Monday June 22.

“This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home!” the description on the auction page said. “Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves.” (RELATED: Emilia Clarke Offers Chance For Virtual Dinner In Exchange For Coronavirus Relief Donations)

The auction has replaced an event that Camp Rainbow Gold had to postpone due to the coronavirus, ET reported.

This is actually such a cool idea. It’s only 15 minutes, which really isn’t a lot of time, but you could get in a handful of really good questions in that short amount of time. I don’t know who you wouldn’t be starstruck by Reeves. I think they should add an extra five minutes just so you have time to get over the fact that you’re talking to Reeves.