Lady Antebellum Says They’ve Reached ‘Common Ground’ With Blues Singer Lady A After Name Change

Country music band Lady Antebellum revealed they have reached “common ground” with blues singer Lady A after changing the name of the band.

Lady Antebellum shared a screenshot of a virtual meeting between the two groups to their Instagram page Monday.

“Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A. Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had,” Lady Antebellum, now Lady A, captioned their post. “We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come.”

Lady A, the blues singer, also shared the photo with the same caption to her social media. (RELATED: Lady Antebellum Slammed After Changing Name To Lady A In Response To ‘Black Lives Matter’: ‘Pure Privilege’)

The meeting comes after Lady A, who has been producing music under the name for 20 years, criticized the country music band for changing its name with researching the name they wanted to use. The blues singer Lady A called the move “pure privilege.”

Lady Antebellum decided to change the name due to its reference to the pre-war South amid the increased Black Lives Matter protests across the U.S.

“This is my life,” Lady A told the Rolling Stone. “Lady A is my brand, I’ve used it for over 20 years, and I’m proud of what I’ve done. This is too much right now. They’re using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time.

“If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before,” she added. “It shouldn’t have taken George Floyd to die for them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it.”