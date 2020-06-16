Looking For A Great Father’s Day Gift? These Wireless Earbuds Are Over 70% Off

While “The World’s Best Dad” t-shirts and mugs are adorable, perhaps the old pops would appreciate something a tad more useful this Father’s Day. And if he’s still rocking old school, dinky earbuds with long, tangled wires, perhaps an upgrade is in order. That’s right, we’re talking wireless buds.

There are a lot of wireless earbuds to choose from these days, but unfortunately, many tend to cost a pretty penny. If you’re looking to find a good deal on high-quality buds, these Veho STIX True Wireless Earphones are just the ticket. With a Bluetooth 5.0 connection and a wireless range of up to 33 feet, these buds are a gadget worthy of your attention.

Whether you’re answering work calls or listening to music, the STIX True Wireless Earphones make going mobile incredibly easy. And since they’re splash-proof, they’re perfect for wearing at the beach, on hikes, and during a number of other outdoor and indoor activities. But what makes these wireless buds truly fantastic is their usability. Boasting a built-in microphone and Smart-Touch controls, you can answer calls and listen to playlists completely hands-free. And unlike other earbuds out there, the STIX Ture Wireless Earphones are incredibly conformable to wear, perfectly designed for long-term, active wear.

The Veho STIX True Wireless Earphones come with a rechargeable charging case and boast a playtime of up to four hours and a talk time of up to five. In other words, you’ll spend less time juicing up and more time listening. And to prove these buds are a smart buy, check out some of the awesome reviews they’ve been getting online lately.

“Bought these for my brother as a Christmas present. He loves them! Great sound, superb noise-canceling and really secure when running. He said they are even better than his current earphones and he wasn’t even planning to replace them – until now…” – VIctoria M.

“I received these as a gift and am so happy with them! Great sound quality and perfect for wanting to keep an ear free. With easy taps on the earphone itself to control volume and song tracks etc. Would definitely recommend to all!” – Jess

“Really impressed with my Veho STIX!! Double-tap of the right earbud takes you straight to SIRI and you can make a call. Cool:-)”- Dave L.

For a limited time, you can snag an extra 15% off the Veho STIX True Wireless Earphones when you use the coupon code GIFTFORDAD15 at check-out, making them just $59.50.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');