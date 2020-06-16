REPORT: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Spend $40,000 In Canadian Taxpayer Money While Living In Canada

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly cost taxpayers in Canada roughly $40,000 USD in security costs.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation claimed Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) spent CA$56,384, which translates to $40,000 USD, from mid-November to mid-January, according to a report published Tuesday by Fox News.

Canadians paid AT LEAST $56,000 for Harry & Meghan’s security while they temporarily lived in Canada. Get the details on Episode 9 of our new #podcast – listen here: https://t.co/0H27f0hPYb #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ClKMcQEwUm — Taxpayer.com (@taxpayerDOTcom) June 15, 2020

The organization, which works to lower citizen taxes, reportedly obtained documents related to the security payments, according to a press release.

“More than $50,000 is nothing to sneeze at, especially when you consider the fact that this is taxpayers’ money covering bills for one of the most famous and wealthy couples in the world,” Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Aaron Wudrick said. “Had the government not cut them off and had Meghan and Harry stayed in Canada, the bill could have easily turned into millions.”

The federation claimed the cost does not include salaries paid but only “overtime, travel, meals, incidentals and accommodations.” (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Call Cops After Drones Fly Over Los Angeles Home)

According to The Canadian Taxpayers Federation, there was debate over who should foot the bill for the royals’ security while they were living in Canada.

“We’re proud to have given voice to the vast majority of Canadians who felt subsidizing the Sussexes’ lifestyle choices was an outrageous use of tax dollars,” Wudrick said.

The royal couple has since moved to Los Angeles where they have been staying in Tyler Perry’s home. President Donald Trump has said the United States will not cover the couple’s security bill.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

“It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada,” President Trump tweeted at the time. “Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”