Michael Jordan Comes In Second To Last Place In Fishing Tournament

Basketball legend Michael Jordan showed he isn’t necessarily a legend at everything he sets his mind to after coming in second to last place in a fishing tournament.

Jordan came in second to last place after reeling in a 442.3-pound marlin during a fishing tournament, according to a report published Tuesday by TMZ. Jordan and the crew on his boat, Catch 23, caught the marlin on June 9 while competing in the 62nd Annual Big Rock Tournament in Morehead City, NC.

Michael Jordan Catches 442-lb. Blue Marlin In $3 Million Fishing Tournament https://t.co/9igke58Us4 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 9, 2020

The catch had him placed in fifth at the time, but other anglers were able to bring in bigger catches during the remaining days of the competition. The winning boat brought in a 495.2-pound blue marlin. (RELATED: Michael Jordan Enters One Of The Largest Fishing Tournaments With Record-Breaking $3 Million Purse)

Michael Jordan and his Crew caught a 443lb Marlin Today for the Big Rock fishing competition in Moorehead City, NC #MichaelJordan #BigRock #fishing pic.twitter.com/inxq7zG0bq — Zoop Armor (@ZoopArmor) June 9, 2020

Although Jordan came in second to last, his fish was still 23.3 pounds bigger than the fish caught by the boat that came in last place. Apparently this is an improvement for Jordan, who reportedly has walked away from fishing tournaments without catching anything, TMZ reported.

Michael Jordan Places 2nd To Last In Tourney After Catching 442-lb. Marlin https://t.co/zePsWDpEuC — TMZ (@TMZ) June 16, 2020

Well, it seems like Jordan isn’t the best at every single thing he does. However, he hasn’t given up, which means we could see him make a comeback and end up being the greatest fisherman of all time. I would not be surprised.