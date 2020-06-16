Editorial

Michael Jordan Comes In Second To Last Place In Fishing Tournament

2014 US Open - Day 2

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Font Size:

Basketball legend Michael Jordan showed he isn’t necessarily a legend at everything he sets his mind to after coming in second to last place in a fishing tournament.

Jordan came in second to last place after reeling in a 442.3-pound marlin during a fishing tournament, according to a report published Tuesday by TMZ. Jordan and the crew on his boat, Catch 23, caught the marlin on June 9 while competing in the 62nd Annual Big Rock Tournament in Morehead City, NC.

The catch had him placed in fifth at the time, but other anglers were able to bring in bigger catches during the remaining days of the competition. The winning boat brought in a 495.2-pound blue marlin. (RELATED: Michael Jordan Enters One Of The Largest Fishing Tournaments With Record-Breaking $3 Million Purse)

Although Jordan came in second to last, his fish was still 23.3 pounds bigger than the fish caught by the boat that came in last place. Apparently this is an improvement for Jordan, who reportedly has walked away from fishing tournaments without catching anything, TMZ reported.

Well, it seems like Jordan isn’t the best at every single thing he does. However, he hasn’t given up, which means we could see him make a comeback and end up being the greatest fisherman of all time. I would not be surprised.