Mike Gundy And Chuba Hubbard Release Video After Boycott Threat

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy and star player Chuba Hubbard appeared in a Monday night video together.

Hubbard threatened to boycott the team Monday afternoon after a photo of Gundy wearing an OAN shirt appeared online. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The boycott sent off a gigantic firestorm online, and it looked like the program was potentially in some serious trouble.

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

However, everything seemed to be ironed out by Monday night. Gundy and Hubbard appeared in a video together to make it clear their problems had been ironed out.

Hubbard apologized for not speaking with Gundy directly right away, and the man running the Cowboys made it clear he’s committed to change, saying there’s “good days ahead.”

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

All things considered, this isn’t a bad outcome. I honestly thought Gundy’s job might have been in trouble Monday night.

Given the reaction we were seeing around the internet, it didn’t look good at all. Twitter was exploding, and most people seemed to want Gundy gone.

It’s clear that option is no longer on the table.

The plot thickens at Ok. State where Mike Gundy seems to be on the verge of war with his players over wearing a One American News t-shirt. Oklahoma State AD Mike Holder: “This afternoon has been very disturbing. The tweets from the current & former players are of grave concern.” — Bob Hertzel (@bhertzel) June 15, 2020

The reality of the situation is that Hubbard can feel however he likes, but it’s not his job to boycott a team over an OAN t-shirt.

It’s a t-shirt from a news company! If we start launching boycotts and firing coaches over t-shirt decisions then we’re screwed as a society.

Next time, Hubbard should deal with Gundy directly when he has a problem. He shouldn’t air it out for the world to see on Twitter.

At the same time, it’s a good sign the two men came together to let everyone know everything had been fixed.

We all know what Gundy is capable of when he loses it!