Editorial

Mike Gundy And Chuba Hubbard Release Video After Boycott Threat

Chuba Hubbard, Mike Gundy (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Hubbard_RMN/status/1272673812795084801)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy and star player Chuba Hubbard appeared in a Monday night video together.

Hubbard threatened to boycott the team Monday afternoon after a photo of Gundy wearing an OAN shirt appeared online. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The boycott sent off a gigantic firestorm online, and it looked like the program was potentially in some serious trouble.

However, everything seemed to be ironed out by Monday night. Gundy and Hubbard appeared in a video together to make it clear their problems had been ironed out.

Hubbard apologized for not speaking with Gundy directly right away, and the man running the Cowboys made it clear he’s committed to change, saying there’s “good days ahead.”

All things considered, this isn’t a bad outcome. I honestly thought Gundy’s job might have been in trouble Monday night.

Given the reaction we were seeing around the internet, it didn’t look good at all. Twitter was exploding, and most people seemed to want Gundy gone.

It’s clear that option is no longer on the table.

The reality of the situation is that Hubbard can feel however he likes, but it’s not his job to boycott a team over an OAN t-shirt.

It’s a t-shirt from a news company! If we start launching boycotts and firing coaches over t-shirt decisions then we’re screwed as a society.

 

Next time, Hubbard should deal with Gundy directly when he has a problem. He shouldn’t air it out for the world to see on Twitter.

At the same time, it’s a good sign the two men came together to let everyone know everything had been fixed.

We all know what Gundy is capable of when he loses it!