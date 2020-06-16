Pence Accuses Biden Of Preventing Black Parents From Picking Where Their Kids Go To School

Vice President Mike Pence accused 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday of preventing black parents from obtaining the American dream by blocking them from picking where their kids go to school.

The vice president discussed Biden’s White House bid on “Fox and Friends,” noting the former vice president’s assertion that everyone should have a fair shot at success. His comments came as demonstrations nationwide continue over the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, video showed.

“Biden says everybody ought to have a fair shot at the American dream,” Pence said. “We would say, ‘Well, why don’t you support allowing African-American families to choose where their kids go to school?'” (RELATED: NH Dem Backtracks After Saying School Choice Only Works For The ‘Well Educated’)

WATCH:

Joe Biden claims he supports the American dream, but won’t allow African American families to choose their kid’s school. You shouldn’t be denied the ability to choose your school because of your zip code or income. pic.twitter.com/LQAuSmqmAD — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 16, 2020

President Donald Trump has “stood strong” for school choice, Pence said, noting that the Trump administration has doubled the educational choice program in Washington, D.C. (RELATED: SCOTUS Rules Federal Employment Discrimination Laws Protect LGBT, Trans Employees)

“We really do believe that you shouldn’t be denied the ability to choose where your kids go to school just because of your zip code or because of your income,” he added. “We also, as you said, under this president’s policy, we had the lowest unemployment level ever recorded for African-Americans.”

Biden’s “Plan for Education” states that he will “ensure that no child’s future is determined by their zip code, parents’ income, race, or disability” by tripling the funding that goes to schools “serving a high number of children from low-income families,” improving teacher diversity, and building “innovative” schools in low-income communities.

When we divert public funds to private schools, we undermine the entire public education system. We’ve got to prioritize investing in our public schools, so every kid in America gets a fair shot. That’s why I oppose vouchers. #Espinoza — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 23, 2020

Pence said that he and Trump understand the negativity and media narrative “around this time,” but that millions of black individuals have seen the progress the Trump administration has made over the past three years.

“They know as we bring this economy back in the wake of not just these tragic events and the violence that ensued, but in the wake of course of this coronavirus pandemic, that its president, Donald Trump, has the prescription for more prosperity, more educational opportunity, and really, more access to the American dream than 50 years of Democratic leadership under the likes of Joe Biden has ever given them,” Pence said.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

