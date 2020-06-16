Former NFL Player And Georgia Star Bacarri Rambo Charged With Rape

Former Georgia football superstar Bacarri Rambo has been arrested on a rape charge.

According to AthensOnline.com, Rambo was arrested Monday night in Athens after allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman. Details on the alleged crime aren’t really known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He is being held on a felony rape charge without bond. Rambo was a standout defensive back for the Bulldogs before a brief NFL career. He currently is on the staff for the Bulldogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bacarri Rambo (@bjrambo24) on Nov 17, 2019 at 7:45pm PST

As always, Rambo is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Like I said above, details seem really thin right now. All that’s known is the alleged rape occurred at a “downtown residence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bacarri Rambo (@bjrambo24) on Sep 8, 2018 at 11:01am PDT

Outside of that info, it doesn’t sound like the police are too interested in making a whole bunch of stuff public.

It’s not clear right now when Rambo will be able to bond out or if he’ll even be allowed to at all. A rape charge is obviously an incredibly serious charge to be facing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bacarri Rambo (@bjrambo24) on Dec 1, 2018 at 10:26am PST

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them.