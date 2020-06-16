NFL Players Will Reportedly Be Tested For Coronavirus 3 Times A Week

NFL players will be regularly tested for coronavirus as we near the start of the season.

According to Tom Pelissero, NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer said the plan is to test players three times a week and players who test positive will be placed in isolation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a call with agents today, NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer said the current plan is to test players for COVID-19 about 3 times a week, isolating those who test positive. Per Mayer, there’s a 90% chance reliable saliva testing is available before players return to facilities. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 15, 2020

The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys have already both been slammed by positive tests.

Several #Cowboys players & several #Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, sources tell me & @TomPelissero. None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities. The teams followed proper health protocols. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

Three times a week sounds like the perfect amount of testing. It’s pretty much going to even out to be every other day.

I think the best thing the league can do is stress to players how important it is that they’re smart about who they spend time with.

It only takes one player getting the virus and spreading it to his teammates for this season to be put at risk for a team.

The Houston Cougars shut down workouts because too many players had the virus. Don’t think for a single second an NFL team wouldn’t do the same.

Houston is immediately suspending all voluntary workouts for student-athletes after 6 symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 12, 2020

I’d rather have too much testing than not enough. That much is for sure. If we have to go to four tests a week, then that’s what the NFL should do.

After all, it’s not like the league is short on cash. Spend whatever is necessary to keep players safe.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed for the season happening as planned in 2020. We certainly need our football back.