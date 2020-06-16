REPORT: No Gun Found In Case Of Missouri Woman Killed By Sheriff’s Deputy

Officials announced on Tuesday that there was no weapon found in the car of Hannah Fizer, who was shot and killed by a Missouri county sheriff’s deputy on Saturday.

Authorities say 25-year-old Hannah Fizer told the deputy she had a gun and threatened to shoot him, but her parents aren’t buying ithttps://t.co/sCDoE2Pr4h — New York Post (@nypost) June 15, 2020



The Missouri State Highway Patrol, according to ABC News, said that Fizer was shot after she told the deputy she had a gun and threatened to shoot him. Patrol spokesman Bill Lowe said that investigators did not find a gun in Fizer’s vehicle. (RELATED: ‘Somebody’s Gotta Help Me’: Video Shows California Inmate Who Died In Custody Pleading For Help)

Lowe said that there was no new evidence to explain why the situation escalated and that nobody else was hurt in the incident, per ABC News. Lowe also said the investigation is a priority, but could take up to a month to complete reports and send information to the district attorney.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation, ABC News reported. Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell told KOMU that there was no body camera or dashboard video of the shooting. Bell also said that the officer in question did not have any prior complaints and has been in the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department since 2007.

Fizer was allegedly stopped after she ran a red light on her way to work Saturday night, according to ABC News. Reports allege that she continued to drive after the deputy tried to stop her, but eventually pulled over.

John Fizer, Hannah’s father, said “She liked to drink and smoke a little weed sometimes, but by no means was she violent” to KOMU. Hannah Fizer pleaded guilty in April to possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana. She also pleaded guilty in March for driving while intoxicated.