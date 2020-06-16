Editorial

REPORT: Ohio State Coronavirus Waivers Aren’t Legal Documents, They’re More Of A ‘Pledge’

NCAA Football: College Football Playoff Semifinal-Ohio State vs Clemson

(Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Ohio State’s coronavirus waivers might not actually hold any power.

According to Heather Dinich, the waivers signed by players aren’t a legal document of any kind, and are more of a “pledge” about staying safe. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that’s an interesting update. I guess they’re only having players sign them at Ohio State so they can say they taught the athletes the dangers of coronavirus.

If they have no legal staying power of any kind, then there’s really not much to them other than the education part.

We now know SMU is also having players sign coronavirus waivers, but those ones are believed to actually end liability against the school.

At the end of the day, the only thing that really matters is keeping athletes safe and making sure they understand the stakes of the situation we’re in.

While I’m all for football happening in the fall, we do need to understand that nothing is going to be risk-free going forward.

Players have to understand that above all else.

 

We’ll have to see how many more programs follow this move, but I think it’ll be a large chunk of them.