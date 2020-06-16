Oklahoma State Football Coach Mike Gundy Apologizes For Wearing An OAN Shirt

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has apologized for wearing a One America News Network shirt.

Gundy has been under an intense firestorm after a photograph circulated of him wearing an OAN shirt, and star player Chuba Hubbard threatened boycott the team.

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Gundy, who already released a video with Hubbard, stated in part, “Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me. I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the last two days.”

You can watch his full comments below.

It appears the BLM reference from Gundy is about comments from host Liz Wheeler from years ago, which she says were taken out of context and edited.

It seems a lot of you don’t quite understand why a major college football coach promoting OAN is a problem. OAN says Black Lives Matter is “a farce.” pic.twitter.com/ZcQ0Y65uMj — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 15, 2020

No, I said the MOVEMENT is a farce, which you would know if you didn’t selectively edit a video from four years to make it seem like I said something I didn’t. https://t.co/6lOsKMK1ts — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 16, 2020

This is such a joke, but it’s not one we’re laughing about. That much is for sure. Mike Gundy is a good man, and he just had to issue an apology for wearing a t-shirt representing a conservative news network.

Stop and think about how scary that is. If they can make a famous coach apologize, then they can make anyone apologize for anything.

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

I really do hope this circus that is cancel culture comes to an end sooner rather than later. We have a problem as society when we force people to apologize for something as simple as a t-shirt choice.

Now Gundy shares the same space as Dabo Swinney for coaches hammered for picking out the wrong shirt. What a joke of a time to a sports fan.