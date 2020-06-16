REDDIT DEBATE: Your College Football Team Is Going 8-4. Who Do You Want The Loss To Be Against?

Reddit has another great college football debate, and this one is about who you’d want your team to lose to if they had to go 8-4.

The Reddit thread, “Your team is going 8-4 in 2020, and you get to choose the 8 wins. Who is your team beating, and who is it losing to?” has been gaining traction, and it’s an interesting question to consider.

Let me say right off the bat that if the Badgers go 8-4 this upcoming season, then fans are going to absolutely revolt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin had a 7-5 regular season in 2018, and it seemed like fans were seriously ready to tear the city of Madison to the ground.

It won’t be much different if we go 8-4 in 2020. There’s just too much talent to accept that kind of outcome.

We will never have another season like 2018 ever again as long as I’m in charge of the situation!

Having said that, if we do have to go 8-4, then I don’t think it’s that hard to pick the four losses I’d like to take.

I’d take losses against Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa and Indiana. Yes, that’d be a horrific season, but all of those teams are supposed to be damn good in 2020.

While I find losing to always be unacceptable, it’s important to note there’s a difference between losing to a great team and then losing to a team like BYU in 2018.

So, those are the four losses I’d take. Would I be happy? No, but the debate is what the debate is. I’m just playing within the guidelines.

Let’s just hope it’s not a scenario we actually have to discuss once the season rolls around in 2020.