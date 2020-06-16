REPORT: Kirk Herbstreit And Chris Fowler Will ‘Likely’ Do ‘Monday Night Football’ If The College Football Season Is Disrupted

ESPN stars Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will reportedly shift to “Monday Night Football” if there’s problems with the college football season.

According to Front Office Sports, Fowler and Herbstreit will “likely” move to the “MNF” booth if the college football season gets pushed back or doesn’t happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was reported back in April that both men were in consideration as the network makes some big changes to “Monday Night football.”

Moving Herbstreit and Fowler to “Monday Night Football” might be a great move for ESPN, but I don’t think college football fans will be happy.

Both men are iconic in the world of college football. They’re not just talented broadcasters and commentators, but they’re the face of the sport on ESPN.

Herbstreit has been a star on GameDay for years. I’m not sure fans will be very happy if all of that comes to an end.

I’m not sure fans will be very happy at all.

Of course, this won’t likely end up being an issue anyways. The college football season is almost certainly going to start on time.

It sounds like a move will only be made if the season gets disrupted, which seems unlikely at this point.

Let’s hope the two ESPN stars stick with college football. It’s where they belong.