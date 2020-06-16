San Francisco 49ers And Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Agree To Six-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have agreed to a monster contract extension.

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers and Shanahan have reached a deal on a six-year extension. While his exact salary isn't known, Schefter reported that he's now a top-five paid coach in the NFL.

This is a very smart move from the 49ers. Shanahan is one of the best coaches in all of football and there’s no question about that at all.

He was a couple plays away from winning the Super Bowl this past season against the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s young and an offensive genius, and he’s only going to get better going forward.

When you find a coach like that, you do whatever is necessary to keep them around for a very long time. That’s what the 49ers have done.

Shanahan absolutely deserves to be one of the top-five paid coaches in the NFL. That’s not even a tough call at all.

When you look at who is going to dominate the NFL for the next 20 to 30 years, Shanahan is the kind of guy who jumps off the page.

The 49ers made a very smart decision by guaranteeing he doesn’t go anywhere anytime soon.