Ben Sasse’s Opponent Reportedly Sent Sexually Explicit Text Messages To Staffers In Group Chat

Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse’s Democratic opponent Chris Janicek reportedly sent sexually explicit text messages to his campaign staffers in a group chat, causing one female staffer to quit his campaign.

The text messages, first obtained by the Associated Press, reportedly show Janicek was texting a group chat that included the female staffer. He asked the group chat if his campaign should spend money on “getting her laid.”

He also reportedly described a group sex scene involving the female staffer “in graphic detail,” according to AP.

“It will probably take three guys,” Janicek wrote. Shortly after he tried to say the comments were “a joke” and apologized for his comments. “I’m going on no sleep and a bunch of exuberant excitement and I think I was out of line,” he added.

In response, the female staffer responded by saying she will no longer be working for or supporting Janicek’s campaign.

“You are my boss and a candidate running for Senate, (an) office held by just 100 Americans representing approximately 330 million of her people,” the female staffer texted back. “There is zero tolerance for what you said.”

Shortly after the states Democratic Party said they will no longer be supporting Janicek’s campaign and or providing him with any resources or financial help. (RELATED: Sasse Has Message For The ‘Murderous Bastard’ Leading ISIS)

“Our Democratic Party has no tolerance for sexual harassment,” state Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said in a statement. “Our party will not extend resources or any type of support to any candidate that violates our code of conduct and doesn’t treat men and women with the dignity and respect they deserve.” (RELATED: Ben Sasse Goes After Trump For ‘Photo Op’ Outside St. John’s Church — Says He Held Bible As ‘Political Prop’)

Janicek reportedly did not deny he made the comments, but said he had apologized and assumed they would be kept private, per AP.

In order for Janicek to be pulled off the ballot, he would have to file a request with the Nebraska secretary of state’s office and ask for his name to be removed, AP reported.