‘No Criminality’ In Case Of NYPD Officers Sickened By Shake Shack Milkshakes, Police Investigating Cause

A Shake Shack milkshake machine sent three Manhattan NYPD officers to the hospital after becoming ill, police said.

The lower Manhattan restaurant’s machine was reportedly contaminated with bleach residue when the beverages were served to police officers on Monday night, law enforcement sources told Pix 11. Police have not yet officially confirmed the cause.

“After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees,” NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison tweeted Tuesday morning.

Officers reportedly noticed a strange taste when they received their drinks and all three were taken to the hospital. An investigation was launched soon after, which recovered the cups that two of the officers had drank from, according to the New York Post.

The NYPD officers have since been discharged and are in good health, a statement released from the NYPD to the Daily Caller News Foundation said. (RELATED: NYPD Cops Doused With Water, Struck In String Of Assaults — Officer Unions Are Infuriated)

The Detectives Endowment Association, a New York-based police union, initially referred to the incident as an “intentional” poisoning, but has since walked back that statement, according to Pix 11.

“Evidently … the toxic substance, a cleaning solution, accidentally made its way into the officers’ shakes,” the Detectives Endowment Association, a police union, wrote on Twitter. “If so, we are relieved to hear that this was not an intentional attempt to harm our officers and are pleased to report they will make a full recovery.”

Shake Shack said it was “horrified” by the initial reports on Tuesday.

We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now. — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

The restaurant chain is “working hard to get the full picture,” the business said in another tweet.

Shake Shack did not return a request for comment from the DCNF.

Over 350 officers in New York City have been injured amid ongoing riots that have followed the death of George Floyd, according to Pix 11. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, video showed.

Police have been struck with vehicles and hit with bricks and fire extinguishers among other things — several officers have even lost teeth, according to a Pix 11 report.

