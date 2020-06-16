Signed Zion Williamson Card Sells For Nearly $100,000

A signed Zion Williamson card has sold for a shocking amount of money.

According to Darren Rovell, a signed card of the New Orleans Pelicans rookie sold on eBay for $99,800. You can see a photo of the card in the tweet below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Zion Williamson card sells for nearly $100,000, assuming, and this is a big eBay if, the buyer pays it… and the shipping ????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/W8jYpr6jJI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 14, 2020

Spending $100,000 for a rookie card for a player who hasn’t even played a full season is nothing short of absolutely absurd.

Don’t get me wrong. I think Zion Williamson is a hell of a basketball player. I really do. The young man is going to be a superstar for years to come.

However, his NBA playing experience isn’t much at all. He could blow out a knee tomorrow, never play again and people would quickly forget about his half of a season of pro basketball.

Yes, he was a phenom in college, but he needs to put in a lot more work in the NBA before he’s worth the kind of hype that pushes someone to drop $100,000 on a signed card.

Again, I say this as someone who really likes everything about Zion and thinks he’s going to dominate the next level.

Hopefully Zion tears it up for years and years to come at the highest level of basketball in the world. If he doesn’t, dropping $100,000 will look like a very stupid decision.

Only time will tell!