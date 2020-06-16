Tim Kaine Claims The United States Created Slavery And ‘Maintained It Over Centuries’

Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine claimed Tuesday the United States “didn’t inherit slavery” but created it during a speech on the Senate floor.

"The United States didn't inherit slavery from anybody we created it," Kaine said. "It got created by the Virginia general assembly and the legislatures of other states. It got created by the court systems in colonial America in sense that enforced fugitive slave laws." Kaine was advocating on behalf of a new bill tackling police reform he introduced with New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker, and California Sen. Kamala Harris entitled Justice in Policing Act of 2020.

Sen. Tim Kaine: “The United States didn’t inherit slavery from anybody. We created it.” pic.twitter.com/VM86sRrtn1 — The Hill (@thehill) June 16, 2020

“We created it and we created it and maintained it over centuries. And in my lifetime, we have finally stopped some of those practices, but we’ve never gone back to undo it, stopping racist practices at year 350 or 400 years, but then taking no effort to dismantle them is not the same as truly combating racism.”

He added, " I pray that the engaged activism of our citizens has brought us to a new moment that will compel us to act in ways large and small in accord with the equality ideal that we profess to believe."