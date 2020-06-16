Michigan Wolverines Football Players To Start Workouts

The Michigan Wolverines will start football activities very soon.

According to Brett McMurphy, the school has announced that players will be allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts starting at some point this week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Wolverines are the latest major college football program to bring their players back for voluntary activities.

Michigan announces football players may return to campus this week “should they choose to participate in voluntary strength & conditioning workouts” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 15, 2020

Another domino falls in the process of getting our football back in the fall. It seems like pretty much every single major program has outlined a path for return.

Michigan is actually a little late to the game when compared to some other Power Five programs. Wisconsin had players starting to return June 8, and the SEC is rolling.

Now, the Wolverines are joining the party and starting voluntary activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Jun 15, 2020 at 4:36pm PDT

With every program that starts up workouts, we’re one step closer to games happening in the fall. Of course, it’s still a fluid situation.

Nothing is guaranteed during this tough time in America, but I’d certainly say we’re trending in the proper direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan McCaffrey (@dcaf20) on Oct 26, 2018 at 4:35pm PDT

We’ll see which program jumps into the mix, but things are certainly looking great for fans around the country.