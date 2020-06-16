US Extends Mexico, Canada Border Lockdowns For Additional 30 Days

The United States, Mexico and Canada agreed to extend the lockdown of shared borders to non-essential travel for another 30 days, the Mexican government announced Tuesday.

The U.S. has maintained travel bans with the two countries since March and has extended those restrictions twice already. The bans make exceptions for essential industry travel, but prohibits border crossing for recreation. (RELATED: Report: Trump Admin Is Opening Cases In Federal Court To Get The Border Wall Completed)

#Mexico says it has agreed with the US to extend for 30 days the restrictions on non-essential travel across their shared border to the #coronavirus pandemic. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 16, 2020

The ban maintains the same terms as previous extensions, with “essential movement” including travel for medical and educational purposes, emergency response operations, public health services and anyone engaged in “lawful cross-border trade,” according to the administration.

The extension comes as some states have experienced an increase in coronavirus cases since Memorial Day. Hospitalizations spiked in nine separate states, and three others reported highest-ever averages of new COVID-19 cases last week, including California and Texas.

Despite the increases, Trump has said returning to full lockdowns is off the table. His campaign has a rally scheduled for June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, one of the areas seeing a spike in cases.

The campaign says rally attendees will receive temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizer upon entering the event.