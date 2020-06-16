Will Smith Will Star In Slavery Movie ‘Emancipation’ About Famous Civil War Whipping Photo

Will Smith is teaming up with Antoine Fuqua for the new movie “Emancipation.”

According to Deadline, the movie will tell the true story of an escaped slave by the name of Peter who made it to the North to fight for the Union during the Civil War. A photo of Peter’s back became legendary after it showed the brutal whipping he’d endured as a slave. You can see a picture of the photo here.

Deadline wrote the following details about the movie:

The film will use all that as historical background, but at heart it is an action thriller with a powerful emotional core that involves Peter’s death-defying journey to escape his captors. Using onions to mask his scent from pursuing bloodhounds, and his strength and smarts to survive running barefoot through the swamps for 10 days, the tale takes a turn reminiscent of such survival tales as the Mel Gibson-directed Apocalypto.

So, do we want to go ahead and hand Smith the Academy Award right now or should we actually wait for whenever the movie comes out? (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

That’s almost certainly going to be the outcome. Why waste time?

We’re talking about Will Smith teaming up with Antoine Fuqua. For those of you unfamiliar with the legendary director, he’s the guy behind “Training Day” with Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, which is one of the greatest cop films ever made.

Now, he’s making a movie about one of the most famous stories of slavery in American history, and he’s bringing Will Smith into the venture.

If that doesn’t have you pumped, then you just don’t know great content when you see it.

There’s no set release date yet, but I’m already all in. Let us know what you think in the comments!