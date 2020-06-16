Street Preacher Tells Woman In Seattle To Elect Joe Biden If ‘You Want To See Black Men Get Killed’

A street preacher told a crowd of onlookers in Seattle that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is bad news for the black community and will result in more imprisonment and death for black men.

“I know people don’t like Trump. If I had to pick between him and @JoeBiden I am not voting in Joe Biden. You want to see black people go to jail by the next 4 years vote for Joe Biden,” tweeted Seattle journalist Katie Daviscourt, quoting the preacher.

This street preacher is amazing! “I know people don’t like Trump. If I had to pick between him and @JoeBiden I am not voting in Joe Biden. You want to see black people go to jail by the next 4 years vote for Joe Biden.”#Joebiden #chaz #CHAZCHOP #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/BWLEkC1T86 — Katie Daviscourt???????? (@KatieDaviscourt) June 15, 2020

Daviscourt says the woman is New Jersey evangelist Bevelyn Beatty.

It’s Bevelyn Beatty! — Katie Daviscourt???????? (@KatieDaviscourt) June 15, 2020

“You want to see black men get killed substantially like you’ve never seen before, put Joe Biden in,” she continued. (RELATED: Sen. Tim Scott: Does Joe Biden Really Believe That Every Poor Kid ‘Has To Be Black?‘)

She described the Democrats as an historically anti-black party that supported slavery, “built the KKK … and hated us from the beginning.”

“These Democrats … and I’m not trying to be racist, hate black people,” the woman said.

The conservative clergy member told the group that the Republican Party “is the party of the blacks” but that this history isn’t being taught in schools anymore. Beatty also said that the black community that she knows doesn’t support the social agenda of Black Lives Matter that includes an acceptance of the LGBTQ lifestyle and other liberal policies.

“We’re conservative … we don’t support abortion,” she said. (RELATED: Van Jones Tells Democrats To ‘Wake Up’: Trump Is ‘Causing Us Problems’ With the Black Vote)

Democrats enjoy overwhelming support from black voters, while a poll released in December showed that black Democrats tend to be far more conservative than their white counterparts on social issues — especially concerning belief in God and living a life of faith.

Joe Biden has a very uneven record on civil rights: he once declared that segregation was a source of “black pride” and opposed mandatory school busing as a means of integrating classrooms.