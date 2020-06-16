‘Yellowstone’ Releases Special Video Introducing The Season 3 Villain Roarke Morris

“Yellowstone” dropped a Tuesday video of season three villain Roarke Morris.

“Lost” alumni Josh Holloway plays the latest man to go against the Duttons, and we all know what that means. (EARLY REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season Three Starts Incredibly Strong)

We’re in for pure chaos. Judging from the video introducing characters to him, Roarke might be the smartest villain we’ve seen so far. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone‘ Star Cole Hauser Previews Season 3, Explains Why Millions Of Americans Are Captivated By The Show)

Give it a watch below.

We sure are in for some trouble, folks! I can already see that, and I can’t wait to find out what happens with Roarke Morris.

As we know, villains in the “Yellowstone” world don’t exactly have long life expectancies after they cross the Duttons. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Full Trailer Promises Plenty Of Blood And Violence)

Outside of Thomas Rainwater, none have made it to season three. Rainwater also isn’t your traditional villain though.

He’s willing to work with the Duttons, and he feels like he has some allegiance to Kayce because of Monica. Outside of that, villains don’t last long.

Will Roarke kick the trend?

He just might! Make sure to check out the start of season three on the Paramount Network starting June 21!