Giants Kicker Aldrick Rosas Arrested After Alleged Hit-And-Run

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas might be in some seriously hot water with the law.

According to TMZ, the Giants kicker was arrested Monday in California on a hit-and-run charge and driving on a suspended license after allegedly t-boning another vehicle while going north of 100 mph. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rosas is being accused of hammering another vehicle at an intersection and then fleeing the scene on foot. He was eventually found by police and taken into custody. Police believe alcohol might have played a role.

Obviously, Rosas is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but this is a very bad look if he’s guilty of the things he’s accused of.

Suspended license or not, you shouldn’t ever flee the scene of a car crash. That’s among the stupidest things you could ever do.

You know what else you probably shouldn’t do if you enjoy living a nice life that is full of safety and not trouble?

Allegedly driving north of 100 mph and t-boning another vehicle at an intersection. That’s just some good life advice.

We’ll have to see how this all shakes out for Rosas, but I’d recommend finding some good lawyers. These charges aren’t a joke at all, and he’s going to need all the help he can get if he’s guilty.