Anonymous Coaches Praise Wisconsin’s Running Game, Expect Jack Coan To Be Solid

Coaches around the Big 10 expect Wisconsin to be very good during the 2020 college football season.

The Badgers are entering the year with a ton of hype, and many think we have a legit shot at making the playoff. 247Sports spoke to unnamed coaches around the conference and they expect Wisconsin to do what we always do: pound the rock and work play action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Everyone in the league assumes they’re going to produce a certain quality running back, and we assume there’s going to be a big, physical line that plays really well blocking for them,” one anonymous coach told 247Sports.

Another said, “[Jack] Coan is a solid guy, your typical Wisconsin quarterback. He’s never in situations where he’s pressed too much. They work well on getting him in play action. They’re not looking to do anything different this year — it’s really about how well they can execute on their system.”

Can you smell the fear? Can you hear the concern? It’s almost like they know what’s coming and know there’s nothing they can do.

As a Wisconsin man, I don’t fear a single other team in the country. Will we win every game we play? No, but I damn sure expect us to win every time we take the field.

If we aren’t expecting to win, then why the hell are we even putting on the pads?

Wisconsin never rebuilds. We simply reload and that’s what I expect to happen once again. Bet against us if you want, but we’re going to be rolling during the 2020 college football season.

I can promise you that and I can’t wait to watch it happen. We’re not taking prisoners. We’re coming for souls!