‘BLM But So Does Yours’: Police Deputy Says Women Left Nice Message After Paying For His Meal

Two black women paid for a deputy’s meal and gave him a note to let him know that his life matters, according to a Facebook post from the officer Tuesday.

Deputy Jody McDowell decided to eat at a Cracker Barrel in Nashville, Tennessee while waiting for a transport to finish, he wrote on Facebook. Two black women decided to pay for his meal and added in a kind note amid growing tensions over police brutality.

“BLM but so does yours!” the note reads. “Thank you for your service. Breakfast paid.”

I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning. While waiting for a transport to be… Posted by Jody McDowell on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

“I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning,” the Sumner County deputy said on Facebook. “While waiting for a transport to be completed, I decided to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near the Nashville airport. I received this note from them.”

Worldwide protests broke out after the death of George Floyd, and many have called for defunding the police. The paid breakfast and note came amid growing issues surrounding police forces across America.