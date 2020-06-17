UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson In Accident After Protester Reportedly Darted Into Road, Spokesperson Says

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was involved in a car accident Wednesday after a protester reportedly dashed into the middle of the road.

Johnson’s Jaguar came to an abrupt stop after a police motorcycle leading his convoy slammed on the brakes inches from an elderly Kurdish protester who jutted into the road. The Range Rover following closely behind Johnson’s coupe rear-ended the prime minister’s vehicle, according to Newsweek.

Bois Johnson in car crash at Parliament. Just now. Security drives into back of his car as Kurdish protester runs into road. pic.twitter.com/k1kCplzyZ5 — Steve Bray #HoldThemToAccount (@snb19692) June 17, 2020



“Yes, that was the PM’s car,” Johnson’s spokesperson said, according to CNN. “I think the video speaks for itself as to what happened. No reports of anybody being injured.”

Johnson came out of the scene “wholly unscathed,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said, The Associated Press reported.

No one was injured in the crash, but Johnson’s Jaguar sustained a large dent in the trunk area. The activist, who was reportedly protesting Turkey’s antagonism toward Kurdish rebels in Iraq, was arrested by law enforcement, according to Newsweek. (RELATED: Boris Johnson Thinks He Was Hospitalized For Coronavirus Because He’s Fat)

“A pedestrian is reported to have stepped onto the road, causing the vehicles to suddenly stop, which has led to two of the vehicles in the convoy being involved in a damage-only collision,” according to London’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Black Lives Matter protests have flooded the streets of London, echoing U.S. demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, video showed. A June 6 CNN report showed thousands in the streets of London’s capital in a demonstration that eventually turned violent.

