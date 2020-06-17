‘Justified In Using Deadly Force’: Ex Cop Sides With Atlanta Officer In Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks

Former police officer Brandon Tatum joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the deadly police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Georgia, the effort to defund police and President Donald Trump’s executive order on police reform.
Just two weeks ago, the same DA in the Rayshard Brooks case charged officers with aggravated assault for using a taser on protesters
“A taser is considered a deadly weapon under Georgia law”https://t.co/OHYzPQMCJk
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 17, 2020
Tatum told the Daily Caller that he believes the police shooting of Brooks was justified after analyzing the videos and information available to the public. (RELATED: Atlanta Officer Charged With Felony Murder In Rayshard Brooks Shooting.)
