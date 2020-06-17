Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season.

According to Kent Somers, Murray spoke with the media Wednesday as debates about the anthem rage throughout sports, and he said that he’d take a knee during the song. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a call with media, Kyler Murray spoke eloquently about racial climate in the country. And said he would kneeling during the anthem this fall — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) June 17, 2020

Remember when I said as soon as this anthem stuff popped off with Drew Brees that we were going to be in for a season of chaos?

Well, I was 100% correct, and there’s no doubt about it any more at this point. It’s going to be all over the place this season.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Remember, we already have Baker Mayfield on record that he’s going to kneel. Now, Kyler Murray, who is one of the best young players in the NFL, is going to join him.

When you have guys with that kind of name recognition kneeling, then it’s going to grip headlines all season long.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he’ll kneel during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/xyq9J2WZg3 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 13, 2020

Unfortunately, I really don’t think this trend is going away anytime soon. We’re months away from the season even starting and it’s all over the place.

Welcome to football in 2020! It’s not a political issue instead of a sport focused on winning. This is honestly the worst.