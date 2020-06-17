Comedian Chris D’Elia Claims He ‘Never Knowingly Pursued Underage’ Girls After Accusations Surface On Twitter

Comedian Chris D’Elia denied “knowingly” pursuing underage girls after accusations of unwanted sexual advances surfaced against the comedian on Twitter.

D’Elia apologized for his previous behavior, but denied he knew the girls weren’t 18 in a statement published Wednesday by TMZ.

Chris D’Elia Denies Pursuing Underage Girls After Allegations Surface https://t.co/UoSKHckW1N — TMZ (@TMZ) June 17, 2020

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.” Chris goes on to say, “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”

(RELATED: Comedian Chris D’Elia Accused Of Unwanted Sexual Advances By Minors, Others) “That being said, I really am truly sorry,” the comedian added. “I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”