‘That 70s Show’ Star And Scientologist Danny Masterson Charged With 3 Counts Of Forcible Rape

Actor Danny Masterson was charged with three counts of forcible rape Wednesday.

The charges were brought against the “That 70s Show” actor by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter. Masterson was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear after allegedly raping three separate women.

1. BREAKING: Actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women by the LA District Attorney. Read my first story from 2017 about the allegations. https://t.co/2rggzXy92l — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) June 17, 2020



He was arrested around 11:30 a.m, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

His bond was set at $3.3 million and he posted bond at 2:44 p.m, jail records obtained by the outlet showed. (RELATED: Danny Masterson, Church Of Scientology Sued By Rape Accusers For Stalking)

Masterson has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001. He is accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003 and sometime between October and December of 2003, he is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman at his home in Hollywood Hills.

The investigation was first opened against the Scientologist in 2017.

“The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division, Sexual Assault Section, is conducting an investigation involving the actor Danny Masterson. Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000’s,” a statement from LAPD said at the time, THR reported.

A representative for Masterson denied any wrong doing at the time.